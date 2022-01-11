Connable Office Inc. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,640,000 after acquiring an additional 92,727 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,630,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,892,000 after acquiring an additional 183,005 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,426,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,571,000 after acquiring an additional 31,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $115.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.66.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.