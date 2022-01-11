Connable Office Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,322 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in South State were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of South State by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of South State by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in South State by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.17. South State Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.63%.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South State currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.87.

South State Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

