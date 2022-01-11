Connable Office Inc. Purchases 2,804 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sabre by 27.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Sabre by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 401,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sabre by 128.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 58,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sabre by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. Sabre Co. has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. The firm had revenue of $441.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.