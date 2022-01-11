Connable Office Inc. Reduces Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,165,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,383,000 after purchasing an additional 192,794 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,397 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,361,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after acquiring an additional 344,422 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,491,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,457 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 188,303 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTEN opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.01. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $357.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.76%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

