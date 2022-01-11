Connable Office Inc. Sells 39 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,565.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,565.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,509.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

