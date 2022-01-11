Connable Office Inc. Sells 531 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 350.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN stock opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $43.36 and a one year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company.

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.