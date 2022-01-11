Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE:STZ opened at $247.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.38.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.