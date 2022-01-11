Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,458.33.

CNSWF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $1,694.10 on Tuesday. Constellation Software has a one year low of $1,200.45 and a one year high of $1,919.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,751.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1,687.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 0.95.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 57.94% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

