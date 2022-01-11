Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Given New C$2,900.00 Price Target at CIBC

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,458.33.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $1,694.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,751.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,687.11. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of $1,200.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,919.99.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 57.94% and a net margin of 6.96%.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.