Contrasting Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) and Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA)

Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) and Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Vistas Media Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Vistas Media Acquisition and Saga Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Saga Communications 9.02% 5.03% 3.89%

This table compares Vistas Media Acquisition and Saga Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Saga Communications $95.81 million 1.50 -$1.91 million $1.63 14.72

Vistas Media Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Saga Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vistas Media Acquisition and Saga Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vistas Media Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Saga Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vistas Media Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.16%. Given Vistas Media Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vistas Media Acquisition is more favorable than Saga Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.7% of Vistas Media Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of Saga Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of Saga Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Vistas Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saga Communications has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Saga Communications beats Vistas Media Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vistas Media Acquisition

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Saga Communications

Saga Communications, Inc. operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistas Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.