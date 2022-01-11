Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) received a C$12.50 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTS. Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Laurentian lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$13.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.03.

CTS traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

