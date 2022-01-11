Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Given a C$12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2022

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) received a C$12.50 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CTS. Berenberg Bank set a C$18.25 target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC set a C$12.50 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Laurentian lowered their price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$13.00 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.03.

CTS traded up C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.45.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Analyst Recommendations for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.