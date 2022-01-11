Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone Building Brands Inc. is the manufacturer of exterior building products primarily in North America. The company manufactures windows, vinyl siding, insulated metal panels, metal roofing and wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands Inc., formerly known as NCI Building Systems Inc., is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNR traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,210. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Cornerstone Building Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

