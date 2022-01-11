Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

IWV stock opened at $270.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.52 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.