Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 659 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $387.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $404.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.78. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.63.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

