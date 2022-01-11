Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1808 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
CLM stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $14.75.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
