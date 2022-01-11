Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $488.47 Million

Equities analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) will post sales of $488.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $476.90 million and the highest is $500.03 million. Corsair Gaming reported sales of $556.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $391.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

CRSR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSR traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,973. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.00. Corsair Gaming has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

