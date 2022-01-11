Corus Entertainment (CJR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.33 per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$361.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$359.50 million.

Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of C$6.93 and a 52-week high of C$14.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Donovan Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$55,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,491,240.60.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

