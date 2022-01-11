Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 166,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of KOR opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.22 million, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.25. Corvus Gold has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

