Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 3,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $14,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CXDO stock remained flat at $$4.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 51,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,798. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.40. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.07.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crexendo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Crexendo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXDO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crexendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

