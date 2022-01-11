Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives $36.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRNX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of CRNX opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.35. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 5,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $140,509.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,668 shares of company stock worth $1,502,544 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 402,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 201,613 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 139,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 146,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

