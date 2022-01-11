Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) Shares Down 1.4%

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CVE:CRE) traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.36. 144,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 229,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital set a C$2.00 price objective on Critical Elements Lithium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Critical Elements Lithium in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$278.01 million and a P/E ratio of -104.62.

In other news, Director Jean-Sébastien Lavallée acquired 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$1,085,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,644,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,848,975. Also, Senior Officer Nathalie Laurin sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$310,000.00.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

