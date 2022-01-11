Critical Survey: Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB) vs. IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Jinhua Marine Biological (OTCMKTS:JNMB) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Jinhua Marine Biological and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A IM Cannabis -60.79% -19.57% -14.00%

This table compares Jinhua Marine Biological and IM Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jinhua Marine Biological N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A IM Cannabis $11.86 million 16.83 -$21.42 million ($0.76) -3.86

Jinhua Marine Biological has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IM Cannabis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jinhua Marine Biological and IM Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jinhua Marine Biological 0 0 0 0 N/A IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

IM Cannabis has a consensus target price of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 187.26%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Jinhua Marine Biological.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats Jinhua Marine Biological on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jinhua Marine Biological

Jinhua Marine Biological (USA), Inc. develops allopelagic materials, biological medicines, pesticides, environmental protection products, and products for the home. It offers health products, including Xiduoan, which is used for strengthening and adjusting the immune system. The company also introduces advanced wastewater treatment technology, as well as develops environmental protection projects, including industry/urban wastewater treatment. This business was pursued in three areas: the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of ERGOS Systems directly by the Company; consulting services, and the delivery of marketing and other services to ERGOS network providers.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

