Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $190.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CROX. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.11.

CROX opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.85.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $838,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,171,340. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Crocs by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,029 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,586.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 285,854 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,980,000 after acquiring an additional 137,207 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 174,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

