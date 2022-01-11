Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on COIHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Croda International stock opened at $62.22 on Friday. Croda International has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $71.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.65.

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

