Crossvault Capital Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,992 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 11,760 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 2.1% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.59. The stock has a market cap of $237.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.45.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.