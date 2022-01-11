Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,032 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock opened at $262.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $196.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.20.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.83.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

