Crossvault Capital Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after purchasing an additional 112,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $214.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $204.83 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

