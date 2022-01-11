Crown (CRW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,563.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $864,104.27 and approximately $1,563.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crown has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,513.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $370.05 or 0.00870438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.74 or 0.00255773 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00023519 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003136 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,810,076 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.