Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Brokerages expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will post sales of $2.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.85 billion. Crown posted sales of $2.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $11.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.79.

Shares of CCK traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.61. 6,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.70. Crown has a 12-month low of $85.65 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crown by 8.9% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 341.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 62,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

