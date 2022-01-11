CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. CryoLife has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $32.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. The company has a market cap of $799.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 678.23 and a beta of 1.53.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $72.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CryoLife will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony B. Semedo bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $46,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 104,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CryoLife by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

