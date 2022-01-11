CryptEx (CRX) Price Down 14.2% This Week

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $679,440.76 and $506.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.99 or 0.00018934 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,136.73 or 0.99806673 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00091830 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00032053 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00032651 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.71 or 0.00799908 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

Buying and Selling CryptEx

