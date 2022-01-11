Crypto Sports Reaches Market Cap of $139,080.85 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $139,080.85 and approximately $252.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

