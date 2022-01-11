CSFB Trims TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Target Price to C$19.00

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its price objective cut by analysts at CSFB from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s current price.

RNW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.31.

Shares of TSE RNW traded down C$1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.42. 2,238,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,983. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.78. TransAlta Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$16.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 29.11.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.7300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

