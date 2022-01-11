CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,707,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $80,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CSX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,624,000 after buying an additional 287,517 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in CSX by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 197,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in CSX by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,175,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.76.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

