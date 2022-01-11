Curated Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,229.72 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,452.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,433.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,174.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

