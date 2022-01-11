CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report $26.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.91 million to $27.30 million. CuriosityStream posted sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year sales of $70.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.89 million to $71.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $121.39 million, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $129.42 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 28.17% and a negative net margin of 75.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CURI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Roth Capital cut their target price on CuriosityStream from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

NASDAQ CURI traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

