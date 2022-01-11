CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will post sales of $224.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $220.08 million to $228.00 million. CURO Group posted sales of $202.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $817.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $813.66 million to $821.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.99 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $209.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.14 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 27.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CURO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.61. 96,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $671.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.89. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 90,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,584,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,118,332 shares of company stock valued at $20,193,744. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the second quarter worth about $4,313,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 406.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 158,268 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,790,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,362,000 after buying an additional 118,918 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 181,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 73,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in CURO Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

