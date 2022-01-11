CUTcoin Price Reaches $0.15 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $23.68 million and approximately $469.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00209145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00042044 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00037761 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.65 or 0.00489387 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00077216 BTC.

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 157,462,572 coins and its circulating supply is 153,462,572 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

