CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.33-8.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.04. CVS Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.10-8.30 EPS.
CVS Health stock opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.73. The company has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.91.
In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
