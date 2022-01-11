CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.33-8.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.04. CVS Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.10-8.30 EPS.

CVS Health stock opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.73. The company has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.91.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

