Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) versus Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) and Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Premier Foods and Daikin Industries,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 2 1 0 2.33

Volatility & Risk

Premier Foods has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Premier Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Foods and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Foods N/A N/A N/A Daikin Industries,Ltd. 7.44% 12.28% 6.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Daikin Industries,Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Premier Foods and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Foods $1.24 billion 1.06 $138.68 million N/A N/A Daikin Industries,Ltd. $23.52 billion 2.77 $1.47 billion $0.67 33.15

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Foods.

Summary

Daikin Industries,Ltd. beats Premier Foods on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands. Its products portfolio also comprises ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, Angel Delight, Mr Kipling, and Cadbury brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling, Cadbury, and Lyons brands. The company offers its products through supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, and wholesale and food service facilities, as well as through online channels. Premier Foods plc was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Saint Albans, the United Kingdom.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioning, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioning segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment. The Chemicals segment offers fluorocarbon gas, fluororesin, and other chemical products such as semiconductor etching agent, water and oil repellent, surfactant, carbon fluoride, and fluorine oil. The Others segment covers oil machineries, special machineries, and electronic systems. The company was founded by Akira Yamada on October 25, 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

