Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 89.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stride by 2.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stride by 63.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LRN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of LRN opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

