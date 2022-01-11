Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $80,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) by 78.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,934,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 24.5% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,685,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $65.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.89. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $68.08.

