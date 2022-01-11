Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $36,000 in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,846 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth about $1,183,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the second quarter worth about $2,208,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.19.

In other news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 28,133 shares of company stock worth $168,041 in the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VLDR stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $815.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

