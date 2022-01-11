Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes Position in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOLO. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter worth $4,886,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,445,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,576,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 537,187 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 98,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $240.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 7,990.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.