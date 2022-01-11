Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Takes Position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 42,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.47.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,061.38% and a negative return on equity of 94.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc bought 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 29,586 shares of company stock valued at $455,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

