Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $339.36.

NYSE:DHR opened at $303.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $216.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.41. Danaher has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 130,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 472,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,568,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

