Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

DARE traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. 2,862,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69. Daré Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 55.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 62,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Daré Bioscience by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

