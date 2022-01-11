Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,926,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,732,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,072,000 after buying an additional 385,880 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 356,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,208,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Datadog from $173.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.24.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $559,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $11,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,160,451 shares of company stock worth $375,955,941 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $146.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,045.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

