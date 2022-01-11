Davinci Coin Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week (DAC)

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Davinci Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Davinci Coin has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. Davinci Coin has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $20,843.00 worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Davinci Coin Profile

Davinci Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

Buying and Selling Davinci Coin

