Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCRN. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.80.

NASDAQ DCRN opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $7,431,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth approximately $6,909,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

